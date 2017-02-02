Rwanda: Cricket - Telegu Royals Keen to Break Record

Telugu Royals Cricket club have vowed to break Challengers cricket club record of a total of nine titles that they set in the last two seasons, according to one of their key players Eric Ndangamyambi.

The V.R NAIDU T20 defending champions went two seasons' unbeaten (2014 and 2015) and scooped 9 trophies. However, Eric Ndamyambi believes that Telugu Royals current form can steer the team to that feat and even surpass it.

"We are a well-organised team with good management from the top and besides the team is composed of experienced players, who have been together for a long time, played together and know each other's strength and weaknesses," he said.

Telugu was last season crowned as the team of the tournament for the oscillating display throughout the season; they won two tournaments that included UAE Exchange and 50 over's Premier league and T20 Computer point before losing to Challengers in the finals of V.R NAIDU T20 final.

Last week, they started the 2017 season on a high note with a win against Rightguard, a match where Ndangamyambi emerged as the man of the match after scoring 64 runs to guide his team to victory.

"We want to go unbeaten throughout this season and many seasons to come, we are now a strong team with everything at our disposal including training kits, the balls, the bats and many other incentives are available for us to work hard and win games," he further noted.