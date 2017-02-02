1 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Teacher Suspected of Beating Girl to Death to Remain in Custody

By Nicholas Komu

A teacher suspected of beating a Standard Three girl to death will remain in custody after a Nanyuki court on Wednesday granted police 14 days to conduct investigations.

Venezio Njuguna Maina, the deputy headteacher of Mukandamia Primary School in Solio, Laikipia, will also undergo mental examination before taking a plea on February 14.

The teacher appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Evans Ngige but the Directorate of Criminal Investigations requested more time finalise investigations into Joy Waguthi death.

The 10-year-old girl is said to have died after being beaten by her teacher and classmates for being unable to read.

An affidavit read in court by the prosecution said detectives would rely on results from a post-mortem that would be carried out on postmortem.

"The request has been approved, so the suspect will be held at Nanyuki Police Station for the next 14 days," Mr Ngige said. "Also, within the same duration he should be taken to Nanyuki Referral Hospital for mental examination."

The magistrate also granted the suspect's request through lawyer Amos Chweya to be represented during the autopsy.

When contacted, Waguthi's family said they were not aware that the postmortem would be done on Thursday.

"We are still trying to raise the Sh15,000 the hospital said will cater for the exercise," said Esther Wangui, the girl's grandmother.

The postmortem will be carried out at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Mweiga, Nyeri.

