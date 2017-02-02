27 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Angela Okorie Again! Rains Curses On a Female Journalist

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
Angela Okorie.

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, is indeed becoming more controversial than ever before. Last week, the mother of one took on the singer, Bobrisky, blasting him for developing the habit of applying make-up to attract attention from the social media community.

The actress is back in the news again. This time, she has responded to claims by popular US-trained journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, who reportedly accused her of benefitting from the alleged $11m the immediate past president of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh allegedly 'stole.'

Peeved by this allegation, the fair-complexioned actress took to her Instagram page to rain curses on the journalist. She warned the journalist to desist from writing negative things about, saying "If you don't stop saying ill things about me, you will die untimely."

She wrote, "You wanted my attention, Now you can have it, I see your madness has gone to a different level, listen old witch, my Bible tells me not to suffer a witch to live, I noticed you are fond of attacking celebrities. 'My case is different.' I am here to warn you, if you don't stop saying ill things about me you will die untimely. Since you love cursing, may it never depart from you. You call women prostitutes, you shall die in prostitution, you will get drunk in your own blood and eat your own flesh bastard.

"Listen I am too graced to be disgraced, not a mere ant like you can stop me. You are too small, my God will punish you, from your generation to generation will suffer madness. You can't bring me down for no reason, my foundation is very strong, for He that is in me is greater than he that is in the world. I am a touch not entity. If you try to stop me I will crush you, don't forget that I am an unstoppable moving train. I am ready for you old witch."

Nigeria

Govt Approves New Tax Policy, to Raise VAT On Luxury Goods

In an effort to shore up the federal government's revenue base, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.