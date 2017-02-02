Nigeria: Rain Injures 13 Corps Members, Destroys Worship Center in Oyo Camp

Thirteen members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Oyo state were injured while a worship centre was destroyed during the first rain of the year in Iseyin, the permanent site of the NYSC orientation camp.

The first rain fell in the state on Monday in Ibadan, the state capital while on Tuesday night came the turn of Iseyin town.

The Oyo state NYSC Public Relations Officer, Mr Simeon Bankole, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan that the injured corps members were treated and would be transferred to Ibadan for more medical check up.

He said that the worship centre of the Nigerian Christian Corpers Fellowship (NCCF) was affected while evening service was on.

He disclosed that there was no death from the incidence, adding that their colleagues saw all the affected members on Wednesday.

"For the rumour mill going about peddling unfounded and unsubstantiated lies, all registered Corps members are hale and hearty.

"The injured members were brought to camp this Wednesday morning and were shown to their colleagues at parade ground.

"They were brought to freshen up so that they could be transferred to a better medical facility in Ibadan, They will leave for Ibadan any moment from now," he said.