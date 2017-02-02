Kenya: Airtel Kenya Names PD as New Md After Youssefi Exit

Nairobi — Airtel Kenya Chief Executive Adil Youssefi has left the company following the end of his contract.

Youssefi has been at the helm since April 2014 and has increased Airtel's distribution and customer experience, including growing the firms' own shops presence from four to 29.

He was also instrumental in integrating Yu customers into Airtel Kenya following the takeover.

Prasanta Das Sarma has been since been appointed as Managing Director for Airtel Kenya effective February 1, 2017.

Prior to his appointment he was the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Airtel Bangladesh and has worked at Airtel for the last 14 years.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Prasanta as Managing Director for the Kenya operation. Prasanta, popularly known as PD, is a seasoned professional with over 31 years of experience in the technology sector," said Raghunath Mandava, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Africa.

The firm said that it is undertaking strategic organisational restructuring to improve efficiencies across functions with an aim to enhance customer experience after nearly half of Airtel Kenya's staff were let go three weeks ago.

"As a responsible employer, Airtel is sensitive towards the impacted employees and is committed towards minimizing the impact of this initiative. To assist the affected staff members during the transition, the company will compensate the employees over and above what is prescribed as per the prevailing laws," the operator said in a statement.

Airtel Kenya also said it is working with a leading talent search firm to offer job search services, and provide the necessary training required to find new opportunities.