Rwanda: APR Sign Duo Ahead of 2017 Women Volleyball League

APR women Volleyball Club have signed a pair of Claudine Musanabageni from Ruhango Volleyball club and Yvette Igihozo Cyuzuzo from Sport S of Uganda ahead of the upcoming Women Volleyball league which will kick off on February 11.

Setter Igihozo Cyuzuzo has been playing for Sport S while doing her master's course at Kampala International University and has rejoined her former club on a two-year deal. While with Sport S, Cyuzuzo known for his playing ability and leadership skills on court helped the club win two league titles and one Genocide Memorial Tournament last year after beating Rwanda Revenue Authority 3-2 in the final.

On the other hand, Right Musanabageni has joined the former Champions on a three year deal and according to head coach Viateur 'Lado' Sibomana, his side will be challenging for the title this season after missing out for last three seasons.

"Everything is done, they will play for APR this season and I am happy to have them, now the club is looking to win trophies and they are top players in volleyball, which will help to raise the level of the team, I am glad that they will help us," said coach Sibomana.

Meanwhile, the women league will have eight teams including; Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), Ruhango, St. Joseph, APR, IPRC-Kigali, Tumba College of Technology, St Aloys, and Lycee de Nyanza.

RRA are the defending champions and will represent Rwanda at this year's Africa Club Championships which will be held in Tunisia from April 5-16.