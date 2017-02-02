NORTON MP and former Zanu PF chairman for Mashonaland West Temba Mliswa has admitted that President Robert Mugabe's government politicises food aid.

The outspoken legislator made the stunning revelation during this Wednesday's Question and Answer session in parliament-much to the dismay of his former Zanu PF MPs.

"My question to the deputy minister, I was once a chairman and I used to be told that all Zanu PF people be included in distributing food," said Mliswa to the applause of MDC MPs.

Mliswa added, "I want to know if things have changed because I have since noticed that since I became an independent candidate, I never received those instructions again.

"Even though the minister says the programme has nothing to do with parties, from what I know, it has everything to do with political parties. I want to know so I can also have something to give my constituency too."

Zanu PF MPs could be heard shouting saying that was why Mliswa was fired from the ruling party.

The concerns arose after the presentation of a ministerial statement on food distribution by the Social services deputy minister Tapiwa Matangaidze.

The presentation was requested by opposition MPs end of last year following the launch of a Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission report which affirmed opposition parties' claims.

Nevertheless Matangaidze dismissed Mliswa claim insisting that his ministry had mechanisms which ensure all vulnerable people across the political divide equally benefit.

"At ward level, the headman, kraal man or the councillor heads that committee. It comprises of elders in society and the beneficiaries are identified by members of the communities," said the deputy minister.

Matangaidze added, "He (Mliswa) was very irresponsible if that's what he was doing. Government policy is very clear; we do not condone distribution of food along partisan lines."

The minister said 490 metric tonnes of maize have been distributed benefiting 809 000 households affected by the El-Nino induced drought.

He also said from the 19 000 metric tonnes of rice received from China, 10 000 metric tonnes have already been delivered to provinces.

Over the years, opposition parties have complained about partisan distribution of food aid and free agricultural inputs--a system which has left them more vulnerable to hunger and starvation.