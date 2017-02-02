Tanzania: Illiterate Form I Students Issue Resurfaces

Dar es Salaam — Four years ago, when cheerful youth joined Mbondole Secondary School as Form I students, most of them couldn't read, count or write. Mbondole, located in Mvule, some17km from Banana in Ukonga, is one of the six Dar es Salaam schools that were among the 10 last schools with the worst performance in 2016 Form Four exams.

A teacher at the school who asked not to be named said the kind of students sent to that school could have contributed to the performance. "We have a serious issue with the kind of students who are enrolled in public schools. I remember when these students joined Form I four years ago we gave them the reading, counting and writing test. However, only 7 out of the 120 passed. I was shocked to realise they were said to have passed Standard 7 exams," he said.

Long distance to school, lack of teaching facilities and enrolment of unqualified students are some of the factors believed to have contributed to the poor performance. These were some of the factors that The Citizen uncovered during its tour of the schools yesterday. Another school visited was Mbopo located in Madale, Kinondoni Municipality.

Unlike the case of many public schools, it was observed that these schools had quite good classrooms, laboratories and even had running water. Salma Said, a Form Four student majoring in Arts subjects at Mbondole said their school is far from where most students live. They spend a lot of time and money to come to school.

"I live in Ukonga. I spend between Sh2,500 and 3,000 on transport every day. It's expensive, but there is no other choice because the school is far and I cannot walk to school. Otherwise, it might take more than an hour just to walk from Kivule Bus Stop to school," says Salma.

She uses daladalas and bodaboda to get to school. In her view, a hostel nearby would solve this problem. Although the school has a laboratory and a library, but it faces shortage of books, she said.

Mr Juma Mulinda, assistant head aster for Mbopo Secondary School was not ready to comment on the results saying he had no official results.