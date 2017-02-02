Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Atupele Muluzi on Wednesday was forced to go an inspect the Regional Commissioner of Lands officer in Lilongwe as Nyasa Times earlier reported that staff at the ministry are boycotting work at their stinking offices following water disconnection which has turned the offices filthy, producing very bad smell.

The staff have put up a notice at the building in Area 13 which says 'Offices closed due to lack of water.'

In an interview, some of the staff said they would not go back to the offices until the government settles the K1.7 water bill.

"Lilongwe Water Board disconnected the water on 3rd January so it is almost a month we have gone without water, this is why the offices are stinking," said one of the workers.

The building near the Area 13 market also houses staff from Treasury.

Muluzi visited the offices and told reporters that there is poor administration of the rented building that needs to be addressed along poor working environment.

The Minister disclosed that the water bills "have been sorted out" and that officers will be opened soon when they are cleaned.

" What is very important is the welfare if our staff because I have toured the facility today and I must say I am not impressed in term sof the toilets," said Muluzi.

He said government will ensure that the staff have a conducive working environment.

"These are rented offices, they don't belong to the government. I think we need to start looking at plans of having our own premises and othe other hand making sure that landlorads are also fulfilling the obligations," said Muluzi.

The issue come just days after Mpico, the government landlord threatened to close some government offices due to non payment of rentals which has accumulated to K6 billion.