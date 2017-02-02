Nigeria: 6 UN Team Members Killed in Cameroon Banditry Attack

Photo: This Day

Bakassi Peninsula on the centre of Nigeria-Cameroon row

Yola — Six people, including officials of the United Nations, the National Boundary Commission and Adamawa State Ministry of Land and Survey have been killed while on a delineation mission along Cameroon border.

The Adamawa State Commissioner for Justice, Silas Sanga who briefed newsmen at the Government House in Yola, confirmed the incident, saying some of the the victims were foreign nationals from Kenya and Cameroon while the Nigerians among them were indigenes of Adamawa, Jigawa and Kano states.

He said Cameroonian officials told the state government the deceased came under attack after they visited Koncha village in Cameroon for demarcation and delineation exercise following the International Court of Justice ruling that ceded Bakassi peninsula to Cameroon.

He identified a victim from Adamawa State as Zakari Bakare, the Assistant Surveyor General of the state.