Tanzania: Goalie Burhan Laid to Rest At Itamba, Iringa

Photo: Daily News

Tha late Kagera Sugar goalkeeper David Burhani.

The body of the late Kagera Sugar goalkeeper, David Burhan, was laid to rest yesterday at Makanyagio Itamba cemetery in Iringa municipality.

Burhan passed away at Bugando Hospital in Mwanza on Monday. Thousands of residents including friends, relatives, players and officials from Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) were among those who attended the burial ceremony.

The TFF Assistant Director of Members Association and Legal Affairs Committee, Eliud Mvela, who led mourners among them football players, fans, friends and relatives, said the goalkeeper's untimely death has shocked everyone as his service was still needed by his team and the country at large.

TFF official extended his sincere sorrowfulness of the loss of such talented goalkeeper Burhan. The mourners paid their last respects at Samora Stadium here around 2:00 pm before he was laid to rest at Makanyigio burial site two hours later.

Among the notable figures who attended the burial ceremony included officials of the team he served during his career. Mvela, who spoke on behalf of the TFF President Jamal Malinzi, said his death was a big blow to the football youth aspiring to follow his footsteps as among the notable figures in football. He said Burhan was the best goalkeeper in the 2015/2016 season as he helped Mbeya City to shine in the season as the top third finisher.

An official from Kagera Sugar, the last team he served before untimely death, Mohamed Hussein, said his death has inflicted big pain to his club members, players and residents of Kagera region. He said he was very close to him when he complained he was not feeling well and was with him at Bugando Hospital where he was rushed for treatment.

According to Bugando Hospital's officer-incharge, Domician Ndyamukama, the late Burhan died of excessive fluid in the lung, a condition he called pleural effusion. The condition, according to medical expert, is the presence of unusual amount of fluid around the lung.

The late goalkeeper had previously played for Lipuli, Majimaji, Mbeya City, Tanzania Prisons and Kagera Sugar before his sudden demise at Bugando Hospital. According to the late Burhan's uncle, Moses Melele, the deceased was born in Dar es Salaam in 1989.