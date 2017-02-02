Tanzania: MPs 'Win Kudos' for Poor in Parliament

Paralegal can now represent the poor in courts of law, thanks to a new law passed in Parliament last Tuesday night. The Legal Aid Bill 2016 now only awaits presidential assent. This time around, both ruling and opposition Members of Parliament shared common ground in backing the Bill during the debate for the interest of their poor voters who cannot not afford to pay for lawyers.

After the debate, many of them voted 'Yes' to the Bill which is now slated for signature by President Magufuli, a crucial step for it coming into law. Constitution and Legal Affairs Minister, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe presented the Bill before the House in a moving plea to MPs to act on behalf of poor Tanzanians - perhaps the only beneficiaries from the legal aid from the paralegals in their areas.

Winding up debate, Dr Mwakyembe said many of the recommendations made by the MPs were considered and some of the sections of the Bill would be changed as according to the suggestions.

He insisted that when the Bill comes into law, it would largely serve the majority Tanzanians who cannot read or write - as well as those who cannot afford paying for legal services. He further noted that the law would also would be a big help to the poor rural women who have been victims of gender inequality.

The law would provide mandate to the ministry, under its Legal Aid Secretariat, to coordinate the activities by nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) working to offer legal aid to the people using paralegals countrywide.

It is believed that the law is going to serve as remedy to the rampant matrimonial disputes. He noted that by last June, the number of the matrimonial wrangles was leading in the list of all recorded domestic disputes having a total of 1,282 disputes, followed by the land rows and child maintenance with 1,074 and 523 cases respectively.

Currently, there are a total of 250 institutions offering legal assistance to the poor individuals. In setting up a stage for the paralegals to work more professionally, he said the secretariat has prepared a teaching guideline for paralegals. So far, 4,000 paralegals have been recognised and trained countrywide with their presence in every district, he noted.