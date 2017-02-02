2 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: MPs 'Win Kudos' for Poor in Parliament

Tagged:

Related Topics

Paralegal can now represent the poor in courts of law, thanks to a new law passed in Parliament last Tuesday night. The Legal Aid Bill 2016 now only awaits presidential assent. This time around, both ruling and opposition Members of Parliament shared common ground in backing the Bill during the debate for the interest of their poor voters who cannot not afford to pay for lawyers.

After the debate, many of them voted 'Yes' to the Bill which is now slated for signature by President Magufuli, a crucial step for it coming into law. Constitution and Legal Affairs Minister, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe presented the Bill before the House in a moving plea to MPs to act on behalf of poor Tanzanians - perhaps the only beneficiaries from the legal aid from the paralegals in their areas.

Winding up debate, Dr Mwakyembe said many of the recommendations made by the MPs were considered and some of the sections of the Bill would be changed as according to the suggestions.

He insisted that when the Bill comes into law, it would largely serve the majority Tanzanians who cannot read or write - as well as those who cannot afford paying for legal services. He further noted that the law would also would be a big help to the poor rural women who have been victims of gender inequality.

The law would provide mandate to the ministry, under its Legal Aid Secretariat, to coordinate the activities by nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) working to offer legal aid to the people using paralegals countrywide.

It is believed that the law is going to serve as remedy to the rampant matrimonial disputes. He noted that by last June, the number of the matrimonial wrangles was leading in the list of all recorded domestic disputes having a total of 1,282 disputes, followed by the land rows and child maintenance with 1,074 and 523 cases respectively.

Currently, there are a total of 250 institutions offering legal assistance to the poor individuals. In setting up a stage for the paralegals to work more professionally, he said the secretariat has prepared a teaching guideline for paralegals. So far, 4,000 paralegals have been recognised and trained countrywide with their presence in every district, he noted.

Tanzania

Magufuli Back in Dar, Invites Addo

President John Magufuli yesterday returned home after attending 28th African Union Heads of State meeting in Addis… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.