Kenya: Views Sought on Bill Stipulating Removal of AG

Nairobi — The National Assembly has called for public views on a bill seeking to provide mechanisms for the removal of the Attorney General.

In a statement placed in the local dailies, National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai indicated that members of the public may submit any representations they have on the Office of the Attorney General (Amendment) Bill 2017 before Friday next week.

Sialai indicated that the Principal Act provides for only one mechanism for the removal of the Attorney General by the President, who is the appointing authority.

"The Office of the Attorney General (Amendment) Bill, 2017 has undergone First Reading pursuant to Standing Order 127(3) and is now committed to the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs for consideration and thereafter report to the House," he said.

He stated that the proposed amendment however seeks to safeguard the National Assembly's role in reviewing the conduct of State officers and initiating the process of removing them from office.