2 February 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Views Sought on Bill Stipulating Removal of AG

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
Attorney-General Githu Muigai.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The National Assembly has called for public views on a bill seeking to provide mechanisms for the removal of the Attorney General.

In a statement placed in the local dailies, National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai indicated that members of the public may submit any representations they have on the Office of the Attorney General (Amendment) Bill 2017 before Friday next week.

Sialai indicated that the Principal Act provides for only one mechanism for the removal of the Attorney General by the President, who is the appointing authority.

"The Office of the Attorney General (Amendment) Bill, 2017 has undergone First Reading pursuant to Standing Order 127(3) and is now committed to the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs for consideration and thereafter report to the House," he said.

He stated that the proposed amendment however seeks to safeguard the National Assembly's role in reviewing the conduct of State officers and initiating the process of removing them from office.

More on This

Plot Hatched to Kick Out A-G

Plans are under way to remove Attorney-General Githu Muigai from office because of his independence, it has emerged. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.