Cameroon: Commemorative Ceremony for Helicopter Crash Victims - Media Accreditations Opens At Mincom

The Minister of Communication hereby invites media professionals willing to ensure the media coverage of the commemorative ceremony for victims of the helicopter crash of 22 January 2017 in Bogo in the Far North Region, which will take place at the Yaoundé Military Headquarters, to submit their application for accreditations at the Ministry of Communication until February 01, 2017 at 3:30 pm. The applications for accreditation should be submitted at the Department of Private Media Development and Advertising, room 02, comprising of the following documents: - A valid stamped application, signed by the manager of the enterprise including the names and surnames of members of the team; - Copies of the press cards of different members of the team; - Copies of the national identity cards of different members of the team; - A copy of the latest issue for print media.

