Cameroon: Oben Peter Ashu Is No More

By Nkeze Mbonwoh

The deceased former Governor of the then South West Province will be remembered for his administrative iron hand

The retired former Governor of the then South West Province, Peter Oben Ashu, is no more. He died at 9 pm on 29 January, 2017, at the Polyclinic Bonanjo, Douala. Cameroon Tribune visited his family home to confirm news of the death and met his eldest daughter, Mrs. Mbi Stella Oben, who explained that her father died in Douala. The family was still in deep emotions and only promised to give the deceased's biography in two days. Oben Ashu, born in Mamfe (Manyu Division) some 77 year ago, was a household name within Cameroon's administrative circles. He leaves behind a large family and uncountable friends to mourn him. His home at Buea Town was invaded yesterday morning by surprised mourners. He is said to have been ailing for long though still a treasure for his family.

