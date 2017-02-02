Kenya: Reinforcements Sent to Mandera Following Al-Shabaab Attack

Nairobi — A major security operation was launched in Mandera following Thursday morning's attack at an Administration Police camp which was destroyed and vital equipment stolen.

Mandera Deputy Commissioner David Mbevi confirmed the 1am incident in which four Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission were stolen and a Safaricom mast burnt.

Also stolen are three guns, police uniforms and a police Land Cruiser, according to the administrator.

"A security operation is underway after the attack in which BVR kits, guns and a police vehicle was stolen," he said.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet assured that all police officers were safe, even though a student was hit by a stray bullet.

"There was an incident at the camp but no police officer was killed in the attack and we call for responsible reportage," he told Capital FM News.

He did not offer much detail on the incident, only confirming that a security operation was underway in the region.