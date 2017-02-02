Kenya: Muhoroni, Stima Busiest in KPL Transfer

Nairobi — Muhoroni Youth and Western Stima were the busiest in the just concluded December/January Kenyan Premier League transfer window, signing 20 and 18 players respectively.

Muhoroni Youth has been hit by a major mass exodus with most of the squad which led them to the KPL Top Eight Cup last season having moved away. Most of them left due to disagreement with the club's management.

Under the tutelage of new head coach Richard Tamale Pinto, Muhoroni have gone for young and un-tested blood into the team. Mohammed Mwachiponi, formerly with Agro Chemical makes the short trip to Muhoroni and so does keeper Gradus Ochieng who returns to the club from Gor Mahia.

Western Stima as well have brought on board a huge hoard of new players with the highlight being the return of defender Jackson Saleh who left the club in 2012 for AFC Leopards. The center-back then joined Gor Mahia at the start of last season but returned to Ingwe in June on loan.

Western Stma lost a good chunk of their first team players. Goalkeeper Gabriel Andika and right-back Dennis Sikhayi have joined AFC Leopards with midfielder and last season's Most Valuable Player Kenneth Muguna as well as centre-back Joash Onyango joining Gor Mahia.

The club has also signed winger Ezekiel Otuoma from Ulinzi Stars, midfielder Evans Kiwanuka from Ushuru and striker Moses Arita who decamped from Muhoroni Youth.

Sofapaka have also recruited heavily, bringing in 15 new players, most of them experienced faces.

Arch rivals Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have both brought on board 12 new players, each going for a blend of youth and experience. Gor's biggest signing is that of Rwandese midfielder Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza and Muguna.

Leopards have brought on board the Mathare United duo of Robinson Kamura and Whyvonne Isuza while promoting Vincent Oburu, Austine Odhiambo and Jackson Juma from their junior side, Ingwe Cubs.

Soldiers Ulinzi Stars have been the least active in the transfer window, only adding in two new faces. Defender Alex Masinde has been promoted from their junior side while striker Baron Oketch joins on a season long loan from Gor Mahia.

Premier League newbies Nzoia United have also been less active in the transfer window, only signing three players, the highlight being veteran Andrew Ongwae from Shabana FC.

Other League debutants Nzoia United, Nakumatt FC and Kariobangi Sharks have reinforced considerably. Nakumatt has signed 14 while Nzoia and Sharks have brought on board nine each.

FULL TRANSFERS LIST

AFC Leopards

Mike Kibwoge (Kakamega Homeboyz), Dennis Shikhayi (Western Stima), Ibrahim Mao (Sofapaka), Vincent Oburu, Austine Odhiambo, Jackson Juma (AFC Leopards Cubs), Kevin Kimani (Tusker FC), Marcus Abwao (Nairobi Stima), Whyvone Isuza, Robinson Kamura (Mathare United), Abdallah Yusuf, Duncan Otieno (Posta Rangers)

Bandari FC

John Oginga (Barding High School), Mohammed Siraj (FC Talanta), Tyronne Owino (Nakumatt FC), Lucas Indeche (AFC Leopards), Enock Agwanda, Jacob keli (Gor Mahia), Noah Abich (Sofapaka)

Chemelil Sugar

Collins Neto (Posta Rangers), Jairus Adira (Kakamega Homeboyz), Daniel Kiptoo (Ushuru FC), PeterKyata (African Lyon- Tanzania), Brian Andanje (FC Talanta), Yusuf Juma (AFC Leopards), Richard Aimo (Chemelil Sugar U-20), Moses Osure, Benjamin Okech, Saphan Oyugi (Agro Chemical FC), Antony Simasi (Uasin Gishu County FC), Faraj Ominde (Unattached).

Gor Mahia FC

Maqbul Abdulkarim (Gunners FC), Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza (Azam FC), Fredrick Odhiambo (Mathare United), Teddy Osok (Nairobi Stima), Jeconiah Uyoga (Unattached), Kenneth Muguna, Joash Onyango (Western Stima), Mike Simiyu (Muhoroni Youth), Philemon Otieno (Mahakama FC), Oliver Maloba (City Stars), John Ndirangu (AFC Leopards SC), Shaaban Odhoji (Ushuru FC)

Kakamega Homeboyz:

Elias Otieno (Fortune Sacco FC), George Odiwuor (Unattached), Wycliffe Ochomo, Francis Ochollah (Muhoroni Youth), Festo Omukoto (City Stars), Lamine Diallo (Ushuru), Abdulatif Omar (Bandari FC), Kevin Amwayi (Ulinzi Stars FC), Eston Esiye (Western Stima), Jeremiah Wanjala (Sony Sugar)

Kariobangi Sharks

Robert Mboya, Duke Abuya (Mathare United), Ebrima Sanneh (Ushuru FC), Juma Masud (Sony Sugar FC), Michael Isabwa (Vihiga United FC), Cavin Odongo (Posta Rangers FC), Bolton Omwenga (Nzoia United), Osborne Monday (Tusker FC), Michael Bodo (Bidco United FC)

Mathare United

Morgan Oduor (Sports Connect Academy), Tyson Otieno (Mathare United U-20 FC), Chris Ochieng, Abubakar Keya, David Owino, Moses Mburu, Mark Kioko, Kennedy Ayako (Wazito FC), Martin Ongori (Umeme), John Mwangi (Asec Huruma), Elijah Mwanzia (Coast Stima), Tyson Odhiambo (Dandora All Stars), Derrick Nzosi (Vihiga United), Ahmad Ahmed (Mombasa Sports Club), Levis Opiyo (Western Stima), Roy Okal (Ushuru FC)

Muhoroni Youth

Naphtali Okombo (Agro Chemical), James Ssetuba (Bright Stars FC), Hillary Odero (Urusi FC), Innocent Kiprotich (Vegpro FC), Mohammed Mwachiponi (Agro Chemical), Walter Omara (Chemelil Sugar FC), Philip Muchuma, Michael Otieno (Zoo Kericho), Salim Sowedi (Lweza FC- Uganda), Ismail Kabugu (City Stars), Bliss Kityo (Artland Katale FC - Uganda), Maxwell Onyango, Tom Adwar, Ally Ahmed, (Agro Chemical), Venval Nanzai (Muhoroni Young), Fred Ochieng (Nakuru All Stars), Ambrose Alumasi (Tiki FC), Faina Jacobs (KCB), Gradus Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Robert Odhiambo (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Nakumatt FC

Robert Omunuk (Tusker FC), David Gateri (Bandari), Eric Ochieng (Sofapaka), Kepha Aswani, Eugene Ambulwa, Cresten Mwanzo, Jack Bruno (AFC Leopards), Boniface Akenga (Kariobangi Sharks), Sammy Okinda, Crispin Odula (Gor Mahia FC), Ronald Musana (KCCA FC - Uganda), Kevin Omondi (Muhoroni Youth), Obadiah Ndege (Mathare United), Clinton Kisiavuki (Liberty Academy)

Nzoia United

Job Endriseh (KCB), Edwin Wafula (AFC Leopards), Hillary Wandera (Oserian FC), Geoffrey Gatu (Nakumatt), Michael Osundwa, Elvis Rupia (Nakuru All Stars), Boniface Omondi (Agro Chemical), Harrison Osotsi (Chavakali High School), Joachim Oluoch (Chianda High School)

Posta Rangers

Eric Kibiru (Bandari FC) Farouk Shikhalo (Muhoroni Youth), Rodgers Ochieng (Ushuru FC), Asena Ali (Kibra United), Martin Musalia (Tusker FC), Simon Ogutu (City Stars), Luke Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Gilbert Owiti (Unattached), Joseph Kuria (Ulinzi Stars), Donald Owiti (Zetech University),

Sofapaka

Anthony Wambua (Unattached), Edmond Kwanya (Uasin Gishu County FC), Leroy Otieno (Buruburu Sports FC), Mohammed Kilume, Matano Dodo (Sofapaka U20), Mark Kwasira (Kayole United), Kennedy Oduor, Dennis SImiyu Maurice Odipo, Charles Okwemba (Ushuru FC), Manase Ojwang (City Stars), Collins Kisuya (Sony Sugar), Augustine Etemesi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Humphrey Okoti (Bandari), George Opiyo (KCB).

Sony Sugar

Tom Muthomi (Ligi Ndogo), Lewis Rampei (Nakumatt), Curtis Wekesa, Stephen Ouma (Unattached), Yema Guelord (Nairobi Stima), Abdallah Hamisi (Muhoroni Youth), Clement Owino, Dennis Oduor (Barding High School), Tobias Omondi (Sony Sugar U20), George Abege (Bandari), Benard Omondi (Mathare United)

Thika United

Boniface Barasa (Posta Rangers), Sosthenes Idah (Bidco United), James Kinyanjui, Stephen Oduor, Francis Muturi (Thika United U20), Benson Iregi (City Stars), Kaleb Wafula, Peter Okaro (FC Talanta), Edmond Adem (Palos FC), Dennis Lewa (Coast Stima)

Tusker FC

Samwel Olwande (Chemelil Sugar) Vincent Omumbo (Thika United), Abdul Hassan (African Lyon -Tanzania), Victor Ndinya Bandari, Sidney Ochieng (Palos FC), Evans Ochieng (Umeme FC), Marlon Tangauzi (Saints FC), Moses Ndaula (Lweza FC), Bryne Omondi (Agro Chemical)

Ulinzi Stars

Alex Masinde (Ulinzi Warriors), Baron Oketch (Gor Mahia)

Western Stima

Dan Omondi (Timsales), Maurice Ojwang (Bondo United), Gad Mathews (Palos FC), George Odhiambo (Nairobi Stima), Ezekiel Otuoma (Ulinzi Stars), Stephen Odhiambo (Posta Rangers), Mohamed Mulisya (Chemelil Sugar), John Oruko (Julu Nyabangu FC), Samwel Odhiambo (Chemelil Sugar), Wycliffe Abuga (Muhoroni Youth), Evans Kiwanuka (Ushuru FC), Salim Odeka, Jeconia Ogendo (Agro Chemical), Moses Arita (Muhoroni Youth), Jackson Saleh (Gor Mahia)

Zoo Kericho

Andrew Ongwae (Shabana), Kelvin Oduor, Charles Osomo (Unattached)