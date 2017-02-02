MDC-T deputy president Thokozani Khupe called for a constitutional clause which compels the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to bar political parties from contesting elections if their list of aspiring candidates does not have a 50-50 gender representation.

The former deputy premier was speaking at the launch of the Research and Advocacy Unit (RAU) report on proportional representation of women in parliament in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Together with other representatives from the main stream political parties Khupe said while the proportional representation system brought by the new constitution has brought more women in parliament, there is need to raise the representative mark to 50-50.

"In most political parties, there is lack of political will in ensuring that more women candidates are fielded during elections. Some political parties like the one which I belong to has got a constitution on gender representation but the organs of the party are not willing to implement it.

"I think we should start pushing for political parties to force ZEC to reject nominations of candidates who are not reflective of gender representation," said Khupe.

The former deputy prime minister said the quota system should remain in place until women are fully emancipated from male political dominance.

Zanu PF Beitbridge senator, Tambudzani Mohadi also concurred with Khupe.

"The constitution of most political parties shallowly takes care of gender representation. For example in my party, Zanu PF women are only fully represented in the Women's League. From the Central Committee upwards there is no more equal representative. We need to be capacitated," said Mohadi.

Mohadi, however, cautioned that the gender equality fight will be impossible to achieve without the involvement of men.

"Let's include men. I tell you without men we will not win this fight," said Mohadi.

Presenting the findings of the research, RAU researcher, Lloyd Psawarayi, said women parliamentarians still need a lot of training in capacity building.

According to the report, a lot of women who were seconded to Parliament, courtesy of the proportional representation system, have not spoken a single word in Parliament.

"The report also blames the media for creating various perceptions about proportional representation MPs. Some of the MPs are given nicknames like BACCOSI. The report also cited territorial friction between elected proportional representation and elected MPs," said Psawarayi.

According to the new constitution, 60 National Assembly seats are reserved for women, 60 senatorial and 10 persons on each provincial council are elected on the basis of proportional representation.

Of the 60 national assembly seats reserved for women and the 60 senatorial seats, six will come from each of the country's 10 provinces.