A-NINE-MONTH-OLD baby has been stabbed to death and dumped in a pit latrine by its mother in Kasama.

The mother to the baby, Delphister Mulenga, 24, killed her child using a sharp object and later dumped it in a pit latrine.

Northern Province police chief Richard Mweene said the incident happened on Sunday around 17:00 hours at their house.

"Police in Kasama District have arrested a woman for murdering her baby, this was after members of the public got wind of it and informed the police," Mr Mweene said.

He said the body had since been retrieved from the pit latrine and Mulenga has been arrested.

Meanwhile, a 20-year- old Grade 11 pupil at Luwingu Secondary School has committed suicide after he was told to repeat his grade.

Mr Mweene said Benny Mubanga took his life by consuming insecticide.

He said the school headteacher Remmy Sekelo reported the matter to police after the boy was found dead in the school premises.

Mr Mweene said Mubanga did not perform well in the end of year Grade 11 tests last year and was told to repeat the grade this year as he was not allowed to proceed to Grade 12.

He said cases of suicide were very common in the district especially among the youths.