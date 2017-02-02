Zambia: Junior Golfer Mwiinga Crowned Champion

JUNIOR golfer Kelvin Mwiinga was at the weekend crowned champion of the Mazabuka Golf Club Captain's Trophy after outplaying a field of more than 80 players who were chasing the title.

Featuring as one of the impressive young locals in the A Division, Mwiinga secured the title with a three-stroke win over fellow high flying junior Malambo Mweemba to grab the overall winner's prize which was a gen-set.

To win the title, Mwiinga brought home 40 points after the 18-hole tournament while Malambo was three strokes off in second place which he took after a count back win over Nawa Sitali.

The young golfer attributed his victory to hard work and the support he was getting from the club through the junior golf programme.

"I am working hard and I'm proud to say the junior program initiated by the club is coming to fruition as attested to by the increasing number of young golfers graduating to the A Division.

"I am indebted to all the Mazabuka Golf Club members for their encouragement and advice which has helped me to improve my golf," Mwiinga said.

Ronald Mapu clinched the first prize in the B Division on 37 points beating Sanford Zulu by a point as Herbert Shalubobya junior settled for the third slot on 36.

In the C Division, Esau Phiri took the top prize on 32 with Mwiinga taking second position after losing a count back while Alfred Akasiwa finished third on 28.

In the ladies category, Belinda Buumba won the first prize on 32 as Olivia Phiri and Beauty Mukanda, the Zambia Ladies Golf Union (ZLGU) president tied on 31 points but the former won the runners-up after a count back.