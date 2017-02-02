1 February 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Junior Golfer Mwiinga Crowned Champion

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jim Fikoloma

JUNIOR golfer Kelvin Mwiinga was at the weekend crowned champion of the Mazabuka Golf Club Captain's Trophy after outplaying a field of more than 80 players who were chasing the title.

Featuring as one of the impressive young locals in the A Division, Mwiinga secured the title with a three-stroke win over fellow high flying junior Malambo Mweemba to grab the overall winner's prize which was a gen-set.

To win the title, Mwiinga brought home 40 points after the 18-hole tournament while Malambo was three strokes off in second place which he took after a count back win over Nawa Sitali.

The young golfer attributed his victory to hard work and the support he was getting from the club through the junior golf programme.

"I am working hard and I'm proud to say the junior program initiated by the club is coming to fruition as attested to by the increasing number of young golfers graduating to the A Division.

"I am indebted to all the Mazabuka Golf Club members for their encouragement and advice which has helped me to improve my golf," Mwiinga said.

Ronald Mapu clinched the first prize in the B Division on 37 points beating Sanford Zulu by a point as Herbert Shalubobya junior settled for the third slot on 36.

In the C Division, Esau Phiri took the top prize on 32 with Mwiinga taking second position after losing a count back while Alfred Akasiwa finished third on 28.

In the ladies category, Belinda Buumba won the first prize on 32 as Olivia Phiri and Beauty Mukanda, the Zambia Ladies Golf Union (ZLGU) president tied on 31 points but the former won the runners-up after a count back.

Zambia

Group Reveals Rot in Maizegate

Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF), a government agency, has told Members of Parliament (MPs) in Malawi under the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.