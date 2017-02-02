1 February 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Zamaf to Amend Martial Arts Constitution

By Yvonne Sakala

THE Zambia Martial Arts Federation (ZAMAF) has started the process of amending its constitution in an effort to improve the sport in the country.

ZAMAF tournaments director Munyaradzi Mangaba said the federation held a successful strategic planning workshop at the weekend where a number of issues were discussed and resolutions made.

Mangaba said the strategic and planning workshop was the first of its kind in the history of Karate in Zambia.

He said there will now be a change in the way martial arts activities will be running in the country.

Mangaba said the most important issue that was tackled was the review of the constitution and that the federation will have a meeting next month to commence the amendment process.

"We are concerned about the dwindled standards of the sport. So next month, we will have a meeting so that the process to amend the constitution can start. There are a lot of clauses that need change and we are determined to make a constitution that will stand a taste of time," he said.

Mangaba thanked the Sports Council of Zambia for the continued support and guidance.

Some of the ZAMAF affiliates that attended the workshop were from Shotokan, Dentokan, Jindtokan, Kyokushin and Ashira.

