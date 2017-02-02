Nigeria: Obaseki Appoints 15 Pension Fund Administrators

GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has appointed 15 Pension Fund Administrators, PFAs, to undertake the enrolment of employees in the state public service, in line with his budget speech where he promised that the contributory pension scheme would commence in 2017.

The PFAs, according to a statement by Mr. John Mayaki, Interim Chief Press Secretary to Governor Obaseki, are Trusftfund Pensions Plc, Aiico Pension Managers Limited, ARM Pension Managers (PFA) Limited, Crusader Sterling Pensions Limited, Fidelity Pension Managers Limited, First Guarantee Pensions Limited and Future Unity Glanvils Pensions Limited.

Others are Leadway Pension PFA Limited, Legacy Pension Managers Limited, Pensions Alliance Limited (PAL), Sigma Pensions Limited, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, Premium Pension Limited, OAK Pensions and NLPC Pension Managers Limited.

According to the statement, in addition, an executive bill for the amendment of the pension law had been proposed to the Edo State House of Assembly.

Governor Obaseki said the scheme, aimed at addressing the challenges of the old defined pension benefit would commence in January 2017.

Meanwhile, the governor also revealed that government would resolve teething key issues identified in the payment of pensions and gratuities, adding: "The issue of pension is one that we will deal with. The government has made provision in the budget for the scheme, with the contribution of 10 per cent by government and 8% per cent by workers."

The Governor however called on workers and other relevant stakeholders to support government in the actualization and realization of the scheme for the benefit of all.