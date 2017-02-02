2 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Senate to Allow Magu Defend EFCC Budget

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Henry Umoru

The Senate will allow the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, defend the budget of the agency irrespective of outstanding issues concerning his confirmation, Vanguard has learned.

The inclination of the Senate despite earlier assertions to the contrary was informed by the fact that the Senate was yet to take a decision on the re-submission of his name for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti- Corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Chukwuka Utazi told Vanguard that the committee would maintain the status quo by inviting Magu to the defend the 2017 budget estimate of the commission on the ground that he remains the acting chairman of the commission.

"We are going to maintain the status quo, we are going to invite everyone, we are going to invite the acting Chairman of EFCC, Magu; he is still the acting Chairman of EFCC. Until he is removed, we will invite him for the budget defence and at the moment, he has not been removed."

"A letter was written to the Senate by President Buhari on Magu, a decision has not been taken on him, it was not referred to any committee or my committee for further actions, the letter was not even discussed, no decision was taken on it, it is not administrative, there must be resolution or reference to any committee in the Senate before actions are carried out. We will invite him for budget defence."

Doubts over the possibility of Magu appearing to defend the budget proposals of the commission arose after some senators and stakeholders raised issues with the fact that the president stuck to Magu as acting chairman of the commission even after the Senate stood down his nomination on the basis of security report submitted by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Nigeria

Govt Approves New Tax Policy, to Raise VAT On Luxury Goods

In an effort to shore up the federal government's revenue base, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.