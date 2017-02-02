2 February 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Five UN Officials Killed By Bandits in Cameroon

By Daji Sani

Yola — Suspected bandits from the Republic of Cameroun have killed five officials of the International Boundary Committee set up by the United Nations to resolve the border dispute between Nigeria and Cameroun.

The officials were said to be on a mission to demarcate the boundaries between Nigeria and Cameroun following International Court of Justice's verdict during the former President Olusegun Obasanjo administration which ceded Bakassi penusula to Cameroun.

Reports from the areas revealed that while the officials were on their mission, they were attacked by bandits at Komcha village in the Republic of Cameroun.

The reports further revealed that so far the identities of some of the victims had been confirmed to be citizens of Kenya, Cameroun and indigenes of Adamawa, Jigawa and Kano States.

While briefing journalists at Government House, Yola yesterday, the Adamawa State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Silas Sanga, who confirmed the attack, said the remains of the officials had been conveyed to the state awaiting transportation to their states and countries of origin.

The commissioner however did not give the identities of the deceased.

According report, the officials were in the area to study the boundary issue between Nigeria and Cameroun.

Another report alleged that the victims were attacked by Camerounian gerndames at Koncha, a border town between Cameroun and Toungo Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Already, a delegation of the Adamawa State Government headed by the Deputy Governor, Martins Babale, is putting finishing touches on how to convey the remains of the victims to their respective towns.

The delegation, which included the state Commissioner for Land and Survey, Alhaji Ibrahim Mijinyawa, and some top officials of the ministry, had mobilised at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola to receive the corpses of the victims.

