2 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Laikipia University Closed as Lecturers' Strike Persists

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eric Matara By Joseph Openda

Laikipia University has been closed indefinitely following the prolonged strike by lecturers.

Through a circular dated February 1, 2017, the university's registrar in charge of administration, J K Kairu, notified students that the institution's senate had resolved that it be closed until the situation returns to normal.

"The university senate has resolved that the university be closed indefinitely as there is no teaching or any other academics activity due to the ongoing university staff strike," read the memo, also copied to the vice chancellor.

The university has further directed the students to vacate campuses and go home until further notice.

The action, according to the circular, will affect students from the main campus in Nyahururu and satellite campuses.

The move to close the university comes as the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) officials and the government maintain their hard stances.

The union officials have accused the government of lack of goodwill to end the strike by not giving them a counter offer on their 2013-2017 collective bargaining agreement.

Uasu University of Nairobi chapter secretary, Mr George Omondi, on Wednesday said failure by the government to give a counter offer was an indication it was not keen on ending the strike.

"We had waited for them to send a formal invitation as agreed earlier but, until now, we have not received any," said Mr Omondi.

Kenya

Trump's Protectionist Policies Pose Biggest Risk

US President Donald Trump's protectionist economic policies pose the biggest risk to Kenya's economy in the coming year,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.