Kenya: Laikipia University Closed as Lecturers' Strike Persists

Laikipia University has been closed indefinitely following the prolonged strike by lecturers.

Through a circular dated February 1, 2017, the university's registrar in charge of administration, J K Kairu, notified students that the institution's senate had resolved that it be closed until the situation returns to normal.

"The university senate has resolved that the university be closed indefinitely as there is no teaching or any other academics activity due to the ongoing university staff strike," read the memo, also copied to the vice chancellor.

The university has further directed the students to vacate campuses and go home until further notice.

The action, according to the circular, will affect students from the main campus in Nyahururu and satellite campuses.

The move to close the university comes as the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) officials and the government maintain their hard stances.

The union officials have accused the government of lack of goodwill to end the strike by not giving them a counter offer on their 2013-2017 collective bargaining agreement.

Uasu University of Nairobi chapter secretary, Mr George Omondi, on Wednesday said failure by the government to give a counter offer was an indication it was not keen on ending the strike.

"We had waited for them to send a formal invitation as agreed earlier but, until now, we have not received any," said Mr Omondi.