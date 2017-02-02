2 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mawarire Arrested

CONTROVERSIAL pastor Evan Mawarire, who made a dubious name for himself by mobilising people to illegally demonstrate against Government under his #This Flag movement, has been arrested.Mawarire was arrested at Harare International Airport yesterday afternoon. It was not clear by last night where the controversial clergyman was coming from when he was arrested on landing.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the arrest last night.

"I can confirm that he was arrested at the Harare International Airport. He was on a warrant of arrest," she said.

The Herald could not establish the basis for Mawarire's arrest warrant.

"I am not yet sure when he will appear in court," said Snr Asst Com Charamba.

His lawyer Mr Harrison Nkomo said he was "busy", promising to comment later. He had not done so by the time of going to print.

