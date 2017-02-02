2 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Pair in the Dock for Duping Farmers

By Tendai Rupapa

Farmers in and around Harare lost livestock valued at over $30 000 to two suspected fraudsters who persuaded them to give them their animals on credit, but never paid back. Sithabile Chakanyuka (60) and Samuel Marowa (69) have 30 other pending cases of a similar nature still to be brought to court.They allegedly committed the offences in Mazowe, Harare, Beatrice and Nyabira. Chakanyuka and Marowa posed as representatives of Prisca Investments and Arabella Investments, two non-existent companies.

They misrepresented to their targets that the companies were in the business of buying and selling chickens, eggs, pork and beef.

The farmers were reportedly made to sign agreements of sale forms, which had the fake companies' letterheads.

