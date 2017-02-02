South Africa: Cronje to Lead Lions Against Supabaabaas

Ross Cronjé will lead a Lions team that shows a blend of youth and experience against the SupaBaabaas - an invitation side - at Wits on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 15:00.

The Lions have picked a squad of 28 for this warm-up, which includes some senior and some very junior players.

Stalwarts like Corné Fourié, Robbie Coetzee, Andries Ferreira, Lourens Erasmus and Cyle Brink will be in action.

Johannes Jonker gets his first start in a Lions jersey while a host of last year's juniors, like Shaun Reynolds and Madosh Tambwe, will also get a run in the starting line-up while Hacjiva Dayimani, Eddie Fouché and Jean-Luc Cilliers are on the bench.

The Lions start their 2017 Super Rugby season against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on February 25.

Teams:

Lions

15 Gerrie Labuschagne, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Jacques Nel, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Selom Gavor, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Fabian Booysen, 7 Robert Kruger, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Lourens Erasmus, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes: 16 Akker vd Merwe, 17 Sti Sitole, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 JP Du Preez, 20 Bobby de Wee, 21 Hacjiva Dayimani, 22 Victor Sekekete, 23 Dillon Smit, 24 Eddie Fouche, 25 Gerdus vd Walt, 26 Jarryd Sage, 27 Dean Gordon, 28 Jean Luc Cilliers

SupaBaabaas

TBA

