South Africa: North West Government Intensifies Efforts to Curb Rhino Poaching

The North West Provincial Government will before June this year operate its own Wild Life college, opening doors of learning to those interested in wild life management and game ranging. A group of 40 young people recruited last year is about to complete their training as game rangers, and will upon completion be deployed to various game parks across the province, this in pursuit for tight security.

This was said today by MEC for the Department of Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development, Ms Manketsi Tlhape, who joined Premier Supra Mahumapelo during his address to the media on the resolutions of the Bokone Bophirima Executive Council (EXCO) meeting.

MEC Tlhape told the media that in December alone, the province experienced an increase in the number of rhinos poached, saying five were poached from government owned game parks while four were from privately owned parks.

"The need for us to work closely with communities along the parks in co-managing and strengthening security in our game parks cannot be over-emphasised. It remains our collective responsibility as government and the society to bring poaching in our parks to an end", reiterated MEC Tlhape.

Tlhape urged members of the community to report suspicious poaching incidents to the police for investigation, saying while some of the perpetrators of the December poaching incidents have been arrested, more still needs to be done to curb these criminal incidents.

