2 February 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ruling on Kenya-Somalia Boundary Dispute Due Thursday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will on Thursday rule on a case filed by Kenya in its maritime border dispute with Somalia.

Attorney-General Githu Muigai is already in The Hague leading a legal team defending the Kenyan case in which the government wants Somalia's application thrown out in favour of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two neighboring countries to settle the dispute.

If the ruling favours Kenya, the two countries will get back to discussions as contained in the MoU signed in 2009, but if it loses, Kenya is expected to file a petition and have the matter handled by the international court.

Kenya is questioning the jurisdiction of the ICJ to hear the case in the face of negotiations, which had been going on between the two countries based on an agreement deposited at the United Nations in 2011.

However, in the event that the court rules in favour of Somalia and upholds its jurisdiction, it means that Kenya will have to file a response to the petition filed by Somalia in 2014, and the matter will proceed before the court.

Kenya's legal defence team includes Muigai, Ambassador Makena Muchiri, Kenya's High Commissioner to The Netherlands, experts in Maritime and International Law, Justa Nkoroi, who is also the Head of Kenya International Boundaries Office (KIBO), as well as Njeri Wachira, who heads the International Law Division at the Attorney General's Office.

Kenya

Trump's Protectionist Policies Pose Biggest Risk

US President Donald Trump's protectionist economic policies pose the biggest risk to Kenya's economy in the coming year,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.