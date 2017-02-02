Somalia: Sharmarke Warns Foreign Countries From Political Interference Bashes Frontline States Ethopia

Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Sharmake on Wednesday warned against foreign countries interfering in the politics of Somalia in an apparent reference to Ethiopia

Speaking to journalists in Mogadishu Sharmake who is eyeing to unseat incumbent Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said that Amisom troops contributing countries should not influence the politics of Somalia despite their recommendable contribution in restoring peace in the country

"Security assistance for Somalia must not be used for political purposes" Sharmake asserted

Somalis had varied reaction to Sharmake,s sentiments. While some backed the Premier for being courageous enough to tell off frontline states who have reportedly influenced the politics in Mogadishu some point out that Sharmake is similarly been influenced by some countries

There has been allegation that Sharmake has the backing of United Arab Emirates and neighbouring Kenya

Ethiopia on the other has openly been pushing for Mohamud to remain at Villa Somalia