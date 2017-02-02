Cameroon: The harsh crackdown on protesters will produce but a bitter result

opinion

Cameroonians from the North West and South West, commonly called Anglophones, have chosen to expose their "ageing, stinking wounds" to the public. Strikes, demonstrations, riots, cities shutdown and civil disobedience have been their main weapons.

As response to their initial fair and peaceful claims, the government undertook a kind of dictatorship-dialogue and then, chose to do everything to silence them, having recourse to intimidations, killings, massive arrests, abusive detentions, etc. But it is counterproductive; it will solely beget bitter results.

Nothing will stop the protesters. They'll keep fighting till their ideas triumph. Those who are demonizing them are wrong. They're fighting a good fight. They may perhaps run away and hide from today storm and hide. But those who see it as a defeat are naive.

They have not given up their claims and fight. They're not defeated. They back up to come back strongly. And at the same time, their claims and fight strike roots on the hearts of the young and the newborns as the harsh crackdown continues. These claims will never go away.

The idea at the beginning was not, and is not even, the secession from Cameroon. The Anglophones felt frustrated, marginalized, belittled and were just asking for better conditions and not to be treated like second class citizens. That's it.

If the government could listen to them as do responsible leaders by bringing about accurate answers to people's issues and griefs, the sporadic idea of seceding that has fallen on the wings of their initial claims would vanish. But we face leaders whose hearts and souls have been sold to the devil.

Some black sheep and members of the government must stop saying, "These two Anglophone regions will never secede". They must stop irritating the malcontents by saying, "This country is indivisible. Anyway, it won't happen on our watch". No, do not throw gasoline on the fire. It won't help.

This government is slow still to perceive that it is no longer possible to defeat the Anglophone protesters. Instead of slyness and violence, a responsible government in such critical situation must come up with new, satisfactory approaches to solving the issue.

Unluckily, we know how this government operates; we know how stubborn its members are. All they'll do is to sidetracking the protesters and do things the same way they've been doing, counting on the time and solving nothing. We have gangsters in power; they're almost all traitors to the country.

Members of this government will do what they're asked to do. The dear foreign Master will dictate to them how to proceed and they'll do so. But it would not be for the nation betterment and peace. This has been our ordeals for almost seven decades.

To think that these two regions of Cameroon will just give up the fight, to think that the crackdown on their leaders is the solution to the situation, to think that their claims will just die out this time, to think that harsh measures will get them blunted, is being very irresponsible and unwise.

This so-called Anglophone issue is a large, sore wound on the nation's body and requires the attention of all Cameroonian citizens. We should not expect any lasting solution from the corrupt lackeys in power.

The great fight for true change and rise of new leaders in Cameroon must take place and stretch across all the ten regions. A better future for Cameroonian people relies on this fight against the puppets in power, and nothing else. It is the priority today.