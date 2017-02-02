Somalia: Candidates Addressing Parliament Ahead of Polls

The presidential candidates running for the president of Somalia are due to begin their campaign speeches at the Parliament in Mogadishu on Thursday evening.

The committee organizing election of the President, 8 candidates, including the incumbent Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is seeking a re-election will attend presidential debate.

The presidential hopefuls addressing the parliament are as following;

Ahmed Mohamed Abdi

Zakariye Mohamud Haaji

Bashiir Raage

Jibril Ibrahim Abdulle

Saiid Abdullahi Deni

Hassan Sheikh Mohamed

Dr. Saiid Iise Mohamed

Sheikh Shariff Ahmed

According to the presidential election committee, the debate will be concluded on Sunday, next week and the election of the president will be held on February 8, 2017.