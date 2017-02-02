Somalia: 'Al-Shabaab' Militants Raid AP Camp in Arabia, Kenya

Unknown number of police officers were killed when suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked an Administration Police camp in Mandera. The Thursday 1.25am raid happened at the camp in Arabia.

Speaking to Nation.co.ke on phone, Lafey Deputy County Commissioner Eric Oronyi said the unknown number of heavily armed attackers also vandalised a Safaricom mast in Khoror Farar at around 3am.

Mobile phone communication has been cut off in the area.

"Communication has been cut off and we cannot confirm the exact damage but things are not good," Mr Oronyi said. Reinforcement from Kenya Defence Forces in Mandera was dispatched to the area.

The attack came days after Inspector-General of police Joseph Boinnet together with his key lieutenants visited officers in camps in the area.