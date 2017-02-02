South Africa: Tighter Security At North West Game Parks

Pretoria — A group of 40 young people will be deployed to various game parks across the North West to tighten security.

MEC for the Department of Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development, Manketsi Tlhape, said the group was recruited last year for training as game rangers.

In December, the province experienced an increase in the number of rhinos poached, with five being poached from government owned game parks, while four were from privately owned parks.

The North West Provincial Government will before June this year operate its own Wild Life College, opening doors of learning to those interested in wild life management and game ranging.

"It remains our collective responsibility as government and the society to bring poaching in our parks to an end," the MEC said on Wednesday.

MEC Tlhape urged members of the community to report suspicious poaching incidents to the police for investigation, saying while some of the perpetrators of the December poaching incidents have been arrested, more still needs to be done to curb these criminal incidents.