2 February 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Tighter Security At North West Game Parks

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — A group of 40 young people will be deployed to various game parks across the North West to tighten security.

MEC for the Department of Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development, Manketsi Tlhape, said the group was recruited last year for training as game rangers.

In December, the province experienced an increase in the number of rhinos poached, with five being poached from government owned game parks, while four were from privately owned parks.

The North West Provincial Government will before June this year operate its own Wild Life College, opening doors of learning to those interested in wild life management and game ranging.

"It remains our collective responsibility as government and the society to bring poaching in our parks to an end," the MEC said on Wednesday.

MEC Tlhape urged members of the community to report suspicious poaching incidents to the police for investigation, saying while some of the perpetrators of the December poaching incidents have been arrested, more still needs to be done to curb these criminal incidents.

South Africa

Calls for Zuma to Stand Against Trump's Refugee Policy - Oxfam

President Jacob Zuma must condemn US President Donald Trump's executive order which temporarily bans refugees from seven… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.