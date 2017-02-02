South Africa: Kings Name Squad for Bulldogs Clash

The Kings have named their squad for Saturday's Super Rugby warm-up against the Border Bulldogs in East London.

The match kicks off at 17:15 and will be played at Buffalo City Stadium.

The Kings endured a tough Super Rugby season in 2016, winning just two of their 15 matches in the regular season to finish seventh in the South African Group ahead of only the Sunwolves.

They will be expecting more this season, however, given that they will play the five Australian franchises and none of the New Zealand teams.

The Kings start their season at home on February 25 with a clash against the Jaguares at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Teams:

Border

TBA

Kings

15 Coyi Banda, 14 Malcolm Jaer, 13 Johann Tromp, 12 Berton Klaasen, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Ntabeni Dukisa, 9 Ricky Shroeder, 8 Christiaan de Bruin, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Onke Dubase, 5 Cameron Lindsay, 4 Wandile Putuma, 3 Chris Heiberg, 2 Martin Bezuidenhout, 1 Schalk van der Merwe

Substitutes: 16 Kurt Haupt, 17 Justin Forwood, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Irne Herbst, 20 Mzwanele Zito, 21 Tyler Paul, 22 Andisa Ntsila, 23 Johan Steyn, 24 Garrick Mattheus, 25 Waylon Murray, 26 Makazole Mapimpi, 27 Siyanda Grey, 28 Chrysander Botha

Source: Sport24