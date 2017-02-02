South Africa: ANCYL Protesting Outside Absa Bank in Ballito

A small number of KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League members have gathered outside an Absa bank in Ballito demanding that the bank pay back money.

The group sang "Awusikhokhele uAbsa", meaning "pay us, Absa", outside the bank's glass doors inside the Ballito Junction shopping centre on Thursday morning.

They created havoc, preventing people from using the ATMs.

Some inquisitive shoppers took videos and watched as the group gathered outside the bank.

The Youth League has been vocal ever since a leaked Public Protector draft report suggested that Absa pay back R2.25 billion it received as part of an alleged apartheid-era bail out.

Absa has reportedly previously denied any wrongdoing and said it has worked openly with the Public Protector's office on the investigation.

A week ago ANC Youth League members protested outside the Absa branch in Anton Lembede Street in Durban as part of a national drive by the league to occupy the bank.

