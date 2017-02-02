South Africa: 81-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Possession of Dagga Plants

press release

King William's Town — Willowvale Police arrested 81 year old woman for possession of dagga plants. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday 01 February 2017 at about 16:30 at Mente Village, Willowvale. The police were on patrol when they noticed dagga plants in the garden of the suspect.

Police went to the house and found the suspect. Police uprooted dagga plants from the garden of the suspect. The suspect was charged with possession of dagga plants. A total of eight (8) dagga plants to the value of R2,500 were uprooted. The suspect was detained and she is appearing before the Willowvale Magistrate Court this morning of Thursday 02 February 2017 on a charge of possession of dagga plants.