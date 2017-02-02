South Africa: Ten Drowning's, a Cause for Concern for Police

press release

Nelspruit — Mpumalanga has recorded about ten drownings within a week in various places in the province including Tonga, Hazyview, Mhala and Matsulu.

These incidents occurred as a result of the recent heavy rains and unfortunately claimed the above number of lives. Other lives were claimed previously during the beginning of these heavy rains where people attempted to cross over flooded rivers on foot and motor vehicles. The recent ones mostly include children who are under age who were playing in the rivers and dams.

Among those who drowned are three children between the ages of 13 and 15 from Tonga who drowned yesterday swimming in a dam at Dludluma Trust. The girls were swimming with boys of their same age group however they managed to rescue themselves when the trio disappeared. Community members were summoned and managed to retrieve two bodies and the third one was retrieved by police divers.

As Mpumalanga police, we are always requesting community members to look after their children more so if playing in the rivers or dams. This is an unfortunate situation in which three young lives have been lost in a blink of an eye which could have been avoided. During the rain season, please let us look after our children and the children themselves also have a responsibility to listen to their parents and the warning calls that we constantly make as authorities.