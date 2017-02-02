South Africa: Six Suspects Arrested With Abalone Estimated At R120 000

press release

Western Cape: Constable Nathaniel van Rooi of Table View Police Station and a colleague were busy with crime prevention patrol in Parklands on Thursday, 02 February 2017. At approximately 01:30 an alert Constable van Rooi noticed a white Toyota Corolla with a number of occupants driving recklessly on the opposite side of road in Link Road.

The officer turned his vehicle around and pursued the Toyota and noticed the driver of the vehicle increased speed and failed to stop at road traffic signs. The driver was instructed to pull over, but refused. A chase ensued with blue lights and sirens and a call for assistance was communicated with neighbouring stations. The vehicle was now traveling at a very high speed on the N7 towards Malmesbury.

Constable van Rooi lost the vehicle, but kept searching whilst in communication with Sergeant Isak Izak of Philadelphia police station who found the vehicle abandoned. A search in the area was conducted for the suspects which led to the arrest of six suspects.

It was confirmed by the Department of Agriculture, who was summoned to the station, that there was a total of 821 shacked abalone with an estimated street value of R120 000.

The six suspects aged between 22 and 32 are detained at Table View police station.

Attached pics: Sergeant Nathaniel van Rooi with the abalone and next to the vehicle used in the execution of the crime.