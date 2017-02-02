South Africa: Police On Bail Application of SAPS Employees Arrested for Fraud and Corruption

press release

Seven SAPS employees arrested for fraud and corruption out on bail

The seven South African Police Service employees arrested by the Hawks for counts of fraud, corruption and theft have appeared at the Bloemfontein Commercial Court on Wednesday, 1 February 2017. Their cases were postponed to the 3 March 2017.

Lieutenant Colonel LJ Dodo (48) working at Provincial Vispol, Lieutenant Colonel TJ Mokhethi (48) working at Public Order, Constable MP Motsoeneng(31) working at TRT Bainsvlei, Constable MI Madumisa (37) working at TRT Bainsvlei, Constable KI Sereco (37) working at TRT Bainsvlei and Mpho Godfrey Selesho (35), a Finance Admin Clerk attached to Provincial Finance Office were all released on R5000 bail.

Two more arrest were made on Wednesday morning and the suspects; Constable PG Sedio (35), working at TRT Bainsvlei and Jack Moeketsi Tladi (53), a civilian, also appeared along the six suspects arrested on Tuesday 31 January 2017.

Investigations revealed that personal particulars of other senior colleagues were used to submit fictitious application requesting cash advances and claims that varied from meals, accommodation costs and other assortment of claims. The alleged fraudulent transactions were committed between April 2015 and September 2016, worth a total of more than R5.2 million.

Issued by: South African Police Service