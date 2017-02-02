2 February 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Condolences to Families of PetroSA Employees

Pretoria — Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson has expressed her condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of two employees of PetroSA, who lost their lives while performing official duties.

The employees, a mechanical fitter and an operator working at the Mossel Bay Gas to Liquids (GTL) Refinery, died on Tuesday, when they were working on a vessel.

"Their passing is tragic and shocking. On behalf of the Department of Energy, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this manner," said Minister Joemat-Pettersson.

The Ministry also noted and commended PetroSA's speedy actions in providing the necessary support for the grieving families and their work colleagues, as well as working with the relevant authorities to institute the necessary investigations into the tragedy.

