South Africa: 16-Year-Old Arrested for Dealing in Drugs Worth R60 000 in Elsiesrivier

This morning (2017-02-02) just after 05:00 members of the Stabilization Unit entered a premises in 22nd Avenue Elsies River after receiving information on possible drugs. Members searched the premises and found mandrax and ecstasy tablets in one of the bedrooms as well as an unlicensed .45 Star pistol and ammunition hidden in the bathroom. The total value of the items seized is estimated at R 60 000. A 16 year old male suspect was arrested and was charged with dealing in drugs. The suspect will appear in Goodwood Court on Friday 2017-02-03.

