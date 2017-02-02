2 February 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Five Suspects Nabbed for Business Robbery At Sun City

Potchefstroom: Yesterday, 01 February 2017, police in Sun City together with Provincial Intervention Team, Public Order Police (POP) and Flying Squad effected an arrest of five suspects for business robbery. The incident occurred yesterday morning at a supermarket in Witrandjie village near Sun City.

That was after the suspects, armed with a pistol allegedly entered the supermarket at approximately 08:30 and demanded money. The suspects then took an undisclosed amount of cash and four cellphones. The shop owner was allegedly shot and sustained injuries. The suspects were about to flee the scene when the police pounced on them. During the arrest, the police confiscated two vehicles, a white Corsa bakkie and a maroon Audi A3 which were used in the commission of the crime. The police are still looking for two other suspects.

The arrested suspects, aged between 32 and 61 are expected to appear in the Mogwase Magistrates' Court soon.

