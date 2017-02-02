South Africa: Sol Plaatje Municipality Employee Nabbed for Corruption

Pretoria — The technical assistant working at Sol Plaatje Municipality, who was arrested for fraudulent activities amounting to over R2.2 million, will appear in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court this morning.

The 48-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday after several victims allegedly approached the municipality and made payments for both approval and drawing of new house plans or the redrawing of plans for existing buildings.

"Different amounts were allegedly paid to the person believed to be responsible for the processes but no services were rendered in terms of drawing and approval of the house plans," the Hawks said on Thursday.

The Hawks said their investigation showed that this had been going on from 2011 until 2016 and about 10 victims, who were subjected to these fraudulent acts, came forward with information that led to the arrest.

The estimated value of the fraudulent acts, combined with the salary gained during the period of his employment, exceeds R2.2 million.

In a separate incident, a 41-year-old Mozambican was arrested for attempting to sell explosives to a police officer at KG Mall in Vosman, Mpumalanga.

The suspect, who will appear in court today, was found in possession of explosives and detonators estimated at a value of R85 000.

Investigations to determine the origin of the explosives and a possible link to other crimes in and around the area are underway.

Meanwhile, the seven South African Police Service employees arrested by the Hawks for counts of fraud, corruption and theft are out on R5 000 bail.

Investigations revealed that the personal particulars of other senior colleagues were used to submit fictitious applications requesting cash advances and claims that varied from meals, accommodation costs and other claims.

The alleged fraudulent transactions were committed between April 2015 and September 2016, worth over R5.2 million.

Their cases were postponed to 3 March 2017.