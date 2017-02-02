South Africa: Parliament Calls On Department of Trade and Industry to Deal With Challenges in Poultry Industry

press release

Committee calls on DTI to deal speedily with challenges in poultry industry

The Select Committee on Trade and International Relations has urged the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to speedily deal with challenges in the poultry industry.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Mr Eddie Makue, said the Committee will be satisfied if the two task teams set up to deal with the matter yield positive results. "Many poor households consume chicken as a staple food, and any threat to the production of chicken meat poses a serious threat to the health and welfare of indigent South Africans. Also, when jobs are threatened it is imperative for the government to intervene using creative and innovative protective measures, mindful of our international obligations," Mr Makue said.

"While the DTI should speedily deal with challenges, the Committee encourages the poultry industry to work on the rapid transformation and industrialisation of the sector. The price of chicken products in South Africa is exorbitant and this opened the market to affordable imports," he said.

The Committee on Wednesday received a briefing from DTI on challenges in the industry due to the imports of deboned chicken from Brazil and certain European Union member countries.

Mr Makue said the briefing assisted Members to understand complex trade arrangements. "We are concerned about the huge mark-up by retailers and the lack of foresight in exploring the export of South African poultry or ways to exploit the production of chicken feed to grow our agro-economy."

With rigorous and honest engagement informed by the best interests of the country, Mr Makue believes South Africans can rise to the challenge.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa