South Africa: Police Arrests Sol Plaatje Municipal Employee for Fraud and Corruption

press release

Sol Plaatje Municipal employee arrested for fraud and corruption

The Hawks have arrested a Technical Assistant working under the Control Building Structure Department at Sol Plaatje Municipality on Wednesday, 1 February 2017.

The 48 year-old suspect was arrested in connection with fraudulent activities that emanated when several victims allegedly approached the Sol Plaatje Municipality and made payments for both approval and drawing of new house plans or redraw plans for existing building.

Different amounts were allegedly paid to the person believed to be responsible for the processes but no services rendered in terms of drawing and approval of the house plans.

Hawks investigation showed that this had been going on from 2011 until 2016 and about 10 victims who were subjected to this fraudulent acts came forward with information that led to the arrest.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect had a previous 3 years theft conviction prior to his appointment at the Municipality. This incident was allegedly not disclosed during his appointment in January 2008 and this has now formed part of Hawks' investigation as it could have influenced his appointment.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrates court on Thursday, 2 February 2017 facing the charges of fraud and corruption as well as none disclosure of crucial information at the time of his appointment. The estimated value of the fraudulent acts combined with the salary gained during the period of his employment exceeds R2.2 million.

Issued by: South African Police Service