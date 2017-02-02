South Africa: Rape Accused Sentenced to 25 Years

press release

On 1 February 2017, Richards Bay Regional Court convicted and sentenced 25-year-old Sifiso Mbuyazi to 25 years' imprisonment for rape and robbery that he committed in February 2015. Mbuyazi and his accomplice entered a house at Mzingazi area armed with a bushknife and raped a then 32-year-old woman. They also robbed her of cellphone and fled on foot. Police were alerted and a case of rape and robbery was opened at Richards Bay police station.

The investigation was taken over by Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation. The investigating officer's determination to solve the case led to the arrest of Mbuyazi. He was taken to court where he remained in custody until his successful prosecution. Police are still searching for his accomplice and we are positive that he will be apprehended.

"All criminals who terrorise vulnerable women will be sent to jail where they belong and we are certain that the second suspect will be arrested so that he can also face the full might of law," said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.