Ethiopia and the Republic of Seychelles agreed to forge exemplary tourism, trade and investment ties.

Following a bilateral talks with Seychelles President Danny Faure here yesterday, Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn said: "Seychelles has been our long time collaborator on common agendas in the Eastern African Region including the establishment of the East African Standby Force."

"Seychelles rely largely on the tourism. It is known for its advanced experience in the development of tourism business and Tuna Fish production in the world. And the Ethiopian Airlines is its major route to reach various markets," the premier said.

Moreover, he said agreement was reached to export vegetables and fruits substituting importation from distant markets.

According to the Premier, both countries also agreed to work cordially in the international fora and in reforming the AU.

For his part, President Faure said as Seychelles is known for its hospitality industry, his country wants to share the best practices in this regard.

"I am honored to hold the bilateral talks with the Prime Minister. I need to congratulate him on his strong leadership in the country and in the context of the African Union."

The Ethiopian Airlines has five flights a week to Seychelles, it was learnt.