On Thursday 2017-02-02, at about 01:45 Khayelitsha SAPS members were busy with patrol duties in Mangle Street Site C Khayelitsha, when they saw three unknown males and a female who acted suspiciously. Members then stopped and searched them which led to the discovery of an unlicensed firearm, a 7.65mm pistol and three rounds of ammunition, found in the possession of one of the four. The 26 year old suspect was arrested and will appear in court once he has been charged.

